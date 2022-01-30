IDs Released For Five Charged In Shooting On Residential New City Street

The identities have been released of five suspects who have been charged after a shots-fired incident at a residential neighborhood in the Hudson Valley.

It happened in Rockland County on Saturday, Jan. 29 at around 1:45 p.m. in New City.

Officers from the Clarkstown Police Department responded to reports of multiple gunshots being fired outside of 3 Turnberry Court.

Officers arrived on scene and observed a black Mercedes-Benz fleeing at a high rate of speed, according to Clarkstown Police, who said a brief track ensued that resulted in the Mercedes striking a utility pole causing it to become disabled.

All five occupants exited the vehicle and attempted to flee, scattering on foot, police said.

Officers from the Clarkstown Police Department. were assisted by the deputies from the Rockland County Sheriff’s Department in apprehending all five suspects and recovering four handguns within minutes of the initial 911 call.

"Due to the ongoing investigation, a limited amount of information can be released as to the circumstances of this shooting," Detective Norm Peters of the Clarkstown PD said. "The home at 3 Turnberry Ct., New City, was rented to an unnamed party by the owner, the owner was not on location at the time of this incident.

"The home was occupied by a number of young adults, who along with the residents of this cul de sac were thankfully unharmed during this heinous act of violence.

"As more facts become available they will be released by the Clarkstown Police Department."

The following individuals have been arrested and charged in regard to the shooting:

Armani Miller, age 24, from Brooklyn, has been charged with:

Attempted murder- depraved indifference,

Criminal possession of a weapon,

Criminal use of a firearm,

Reckless endangerment,

Numerous NYS VTL infractions.

Ivor Minott, age 19, from Brooklyn, has been charged with:

Attempted murder- depraved indifference,

Criminal possession of a weapon,

Criminal use of a firearm,

Reckless endangerment,

Garron White, age 18, from Brooklyn, has been charged with"

Attempted murder- depraved indifference,

Criminal possession of a weapon,

Criminal use of a firearm,

Reckless endangerment,

Obstruction of governmental administration.

Daquan Young, age 18, from Brooklyn, has been charged with:

Attempted murder- depraved indifference,

Criminal possession of a weapon,

All four were arraigned in Town of Clarkstown Justice Court, where they were remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $150,000.00 cash or $250,000.00 fully secured bond.

A fifth suspect, a juvenile, has also been charged and was arraigned in the Town of Haverstraw Justice Court.

The Clarkstown Police Department Detective bureau is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

"If anyone was in the area or may have witnessed anything in regards to the incident or has video footage, please contact the Clarkstown Detective Bureau at 845-639-5840," Clarkstown Police said. "If you have an anonymous tip, you can submit it by sending a text message to 847411, then type the keyword ROCKLANDCODA, add a space, type your tip info, and hit send. You can also download the “RocklandCo DA app” for iPhone and Android to submit anonymous tips from your smartphone."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

