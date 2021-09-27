Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
IDs Released For Driver Killed, Person Critically Injured In Congers Crash

Kathy Reakes
The vehicle.
The vehicle. Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions

Police have identified the person killed during a single-vehicle crash that also severely injured another person.

Mark Savino, age 35, a lifelong resident of Congers, in Rockland County, was killed around 11:45 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, when the vehicle he was in hit a utility pole, overturned, ejecting both occupants.

The crash took place in the area of Lake Road and Route 9W in Congers, Detective Norm Peters said of the Clarkstown Police.

Savino, who was employed by Congers Collison, was remembered on the company website:

"I have sat here all day, and I am unable to find the words to put to explain the loss of Mark," the post said. "He was the closest person to me, my family, my best friend, my brother. The void that his passing has left in the shop and in me will never be able to be filled. 💔 I love you Mark Savino, Jimmy"

Crticially injured in the crash was Salvador DeJesus Rojas, age 41, of Ramapo.

Savino, who was the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene by Rockland Paramedics.

Rojas was treated on scene by Rockland Paramedics and Congers-Valley Cottage Ambulance Corp, he was transported to Westchester Medical Center due to the severity of his injuries. 

"We are saddened to have to report on yet another fatal accident here in Clarkstown, our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the deceased," Peters said.

There is no updated information as to the condition of the injured party, Rojas.

The Clarkstown Police Accident Investigation Team is conducting the investigation, and the cause of the accident has yet to be definitively determined.

On Monday, Sept. 27, the stretch of 9W was closed for about a half-hour starting at 8:30 a.m. as the Accident Investigation Team continued its investigation.

