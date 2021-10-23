IDs Released For College Athletes Involved In Double-Fatal Crash In Region

The identities have been released of the two Western Connecticut State University men's lacrosse players killed and another who was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash.

It happened around 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 in New London County in the Town of Colchester, on Parum Road near Lake Hayward Road.

A Nissan Altima reportedly drove off the roadway, hitting the guardrail and several trees before crashing down an embankment, according to authorities.

On Saturday afternoon, Oct. 23, WestConn identified the two players killed as Tyler Graham, age 18, and Jacob Chapman, age 18.

Graham was a first-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from the Ancell School of Business, the university said.

He attended Bacon Academy in Colchester, where he played attack and midfield.

Chapman, 18, was a first-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management-Undeclared from the Ancell School of Business, said the university.

He also attended Bacon Academy in Colchester, where he also played attack and midfield.

The player injured has been identified as Trey Massaro, age 19, a first-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in JLA-Law Enforcement from the Ancell School of Business.

He attended Wahconah Regional High School in Dalton, Massachusetts, where he played long-stick midfield.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

