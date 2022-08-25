IDs, New Info Released After 13 Hospitalized In Passenger Van Crash On NY Thruway

New details and identifications of those involved have been released after 13 people were hospitalized when a large passenger van crashed on the New York State Thruway.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 south of Albany, on the southbound side of I-87 near Exit 21B in the town of Athens in Greene County.

The preliminary investigation determined that the 14-passenger van lost control, struck a guide rail, and rolled over, state police said.

State Police said Thursday afternoon, Aug. 25 that a group from the Church of God of Prophecy, out of South Ozone Park, Queens, was traveling back to New York City from visiting Niagara Falls when the incident happened.

Percival Carter, age 73, of Jamaica, Queens, was operating the van when he attempted to avoid an uninvolved vehicle that changed lanes, and he overcorrected, causing the van to lose control and overturn numerous times, police said, noting that Carter was not injured during the crash.

Passengers Antoinette Roper, age 63, also of Jamaica, Queens, and Nassau County resident Sarah Simms, age 63, of Hempstead, were both transported to Northern Dutchess Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Maxine Fisher, age 60, of Jamaica, Queens, was transported to Health Alliance in Kingston for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Suffolk County resident Ismay D. Montoban, age 63, of Central Islip, was transported to Albany Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Nassau County resident Herchell M. Blackwood, age 63, of Valley Stream, was transported to St. Peter’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

Leonie Marshall, age 62, of Queens Village, Queens was transported to Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

Passengers Ronald Price, age 69, Rochelle Smith, age 37, and Agnes Williams, age 84, were also transported to Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said their places of residence have not yet been obtained.

Passengers Diane A. Grier, age 51, of Queens Village, Queens, Phyllis May Lewis, age 65, of Rosedale, Queens, Richard K. Senior, age 56, of Queens Village, Queens, and Pamela Wilson, age 65, (unknown address), were transported to Albany Medical Center for serious, life-threatening injuries and remain in critical condition, said police.

All southbound lanes near Exit 21 reopened to traffic around 3:45 a.m. Thursday.

No criminal charges are pending, and no tickets were issued, according to police.

State Police were assisted on scene by:

Troop F BCI,

Troop F CRU (Collision Reconstruction Unit),

Coxsackie and New Baltimore Fire Departments,

Multiple EMS agencies.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

