ID Released For Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash

A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley has been identified.

It happened around 6:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 21, in Sullivan County on Route 42 and Larsen Lane in South Fallsburg, said Fallsburg Police Det. Travis Hartman.

The woman, a driver of one of the vehicles who is now identified as 52-year-old Catherine Earing, of Woodbourne in Sullivan County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, a man now ID'd as 40-year-old Demetrious Bishop, was transported to Catskills Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, Hartman said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

