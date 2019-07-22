Contact Us
ID Released For Woman Killed In Saw Mill Parkway Crash In Dobbs Ferry

The southbound Saw Mill River Parkway at Exit 17 (Ashford Avenue) in Dobbs Ferry.
The southbound Saw Mill River Parkway at Exit 17 (Ashford Avenue) in Dobbs Ferry. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Saw Mill Parkway early Sunday, July 21, has been identified as a 29-year-old Westchester resident.

Daniella Gore-Johnson of Yonkers was killed around 12:18 a.m., during a collision on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Hastings-on-Hudson, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2012 Honda Accord was struck in the rear by a 2017 Lexus RC 350 sedan.

The collision sent the Honda off the roadway, causing it to strike a tree. The driver of the Honda, Gore-Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene, O'Leary said.

The driver of the Lexus, a 36-year-old Yonkers woman, was seriously injured and remains hospitalized at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

