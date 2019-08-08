ID Released For Woman Killed After Being Hit By Bus In New City Parking Lot

A 73-year-old New Hempstead woman who was struck and killed in a parking lot in New City has been identified by police.

Teresa Estrada-Geranis was hit by a bus in the parking lot of the New Hempstead Presbyterian Church at 484 New Hemstead Road, said Ramapo Police Sgt. Michael Minervini.

The incident happened around 2:19 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7, when Estrada-Geranis was struck by the bus after leaving a program she attended at that location, which hosts such groups as the Ramapo Senior Center, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene and the crash is under investigation, Minervini added.

