Police & Fire

ID Released For Victim Of Fatal Route 17A Crash

Kathy Reakes
Police
Police Photo Credit: Pixabay

The person killed in a single-vehicle crash in Orange County has been identified.

Tom Walter, 28, of Warwick, was killed around 9 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, on Route 17A near Durland Road, in Goshen, said Orange County Sheriff's Capt. Paul Arteta.

According to Arteta, Walter, who was the lone occupant, collided with a tree in a county-owned vehicle.

He was rushed to Orange Regional Center where he was pronounced dead, he added.

Walter worked as a public health technician with the Orange County Health Department, said Justin Rodriguez, a spokesman for Orange County.

“We are all deeply saddened by Tom’s passing and my thoughts and prayers are with his family,” Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said. “Today’s tragic accident shocked our community. Tom was a valued County employee and we mourn his passing.”

Walter had worked for the county since 2017.

A cause of the crash is under investigation by the New York State Police.

