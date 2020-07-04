ID Released For Rockland Man Found Dead On PIP In Pomona

The identity has been released of a man found dead on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

State Police and the Rockland Sheriff's Office responded on Friday, July 3 at approximately 11:15 p.m. to a report of a body found in the southbound lanes of the parkway near exit 12 in the town of Pomona.

An investigation revealed that Genoval Gonzalez Quintana, 47, of Spring Valley, was struck and killed by a vehicle while he walking on the Palisades Parkway, state police said.

The operator of the vehicle was returning home from his place of employment when he stuck Quintana, police said.

While being questioned by the police it was determined that he was not intoxicated and was not in possession of a cell phone.

No charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing.

