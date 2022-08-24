ID Released For Person Struck, Killed By Train In Area

Officials with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority have released the identity of a man who was killed after being struck by a train in the Hudson Valley.

Paul Engel, age 67, of Manhattan, was killed in Orange County around 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Scotchtown, a hamlet of the town of Wallkill.

According to the MTA, Engel was struck by a New Jersey Transit Authority train and confirmed dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing by the MTA Police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.