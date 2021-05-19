Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: NY AG Adds 'Criminal Capacity' To Trump Investigation, With Westchester Estate Part Of Probe
Police & Fire

ID Released For Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Deer In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
State Police have released the identity of a motorcyclist killed after hitting a deer in the area.
State Police have released the identity of a motorcyclist killed after hitting a deer in the area. Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH

State Police have released the identity of a motorcyclist killed after hitting a deer in the area.

Frank L. Gerow Jr., age 52, of White Lake in Sullivan County, was killed around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, in the town of Thompson, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

A preliminary investigation indicates Gerow was driving a 2011 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Route 17B when his vehicle was struck by a deer.

Life-saving techniques were employed by Mobile Medic who transported Gerow to Garnet Health Medical Center where Gerow died from his injuries.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene to render aid.

This investigation remains ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.