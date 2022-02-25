Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

ID Released For Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle On West Nyack Roadway

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
police lights
police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diegoparra

A pedestrian who was hit and killed crossing a busy Hudson Valley roadway has been identified by police.

Rockland County resident Patrick O'Neill, age 54, was killed around 8:20 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 23, on Route 303 in West Nyack.

According to Detective Norm Peters, of the Clarkstown Police, O'Neill was found lying on the right shoulder of northbound Rt. 303, Peters said.

Officers attempted life-saving measures until Rockland Paramedics and Nyack EMS arrived on the scene and took over care.

O'Neill was transported to Montefiore Nyack Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to Mr. O’Neills’ family and friends," Peters said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.