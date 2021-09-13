Contact Us
Breaking News: Person Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train
Police & Fire

ID Released For Man Shot By Trooper During Domestic Dispute In Area

Zak Failla
Jagger Lane in Mamakating in Sullivan County
Jagger Lane in Mamakating in Sullivan County Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

New York State Police have released the name of a 39-year-old man who was shot by a trooper during an armed standoff following a domestic dispute.

Officers in Orange County responded to a 911 call at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, where there was a reported domestic disturbance on US-209 in Westbrookville, a hamlet in the town of Deerpark.

The initial report was that there was a man inside the home firing a gun.

Upon arrival, patrols were advised that Westbrookville resident Patrick Hermanowski was in possession of a firearm and had fled into a nearby wooded area before police arrived.

According to police, Hermanowski entered an abandoned Air Stream trailer located on Jagger Lane in Mamakating in Sullivan County where he attempted to hide from law enforcement. 

As two responding troopers approached the trailer, police said that Hermanowski fired his weapon at them from inside the trailer. 

Both Troopers returned gunfire before Hermanowski exited the trailer and he was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that a loaded gun was recovered at the scene.

Charges against Hermanowski are pending. The incident remains under investigation by State Police and the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office.

