ID Released For Man Found Shot Dead Near Vehicle In Hudson Valley; Police Search For Witnesses

Police have released the name of a 28-year-old Hudson Valley man who was gunned down and found lying on a city street next to his vehicle.

Darren Villani was killed in the city of Poughkeepsie around 1:45 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 283 Mansion St.

Villani, of the city of Poughkeepsie, was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital where he died from a single gunshot wound to the chest, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark, with the City of Poughkeepsie Police.

A short time after the report of the first shooting at 283 Mansion St., another gunshot victim walked into the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Clark said.

"This second victim provided limited information to detectives regarding his shooting," Clark said.

It is unknown at this time if these two shootings are related, Clark added.

Detectives are actively investigating both incidents.

Anyone who has information in regards to these two incidents is encouraged to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department at 845-451-4000 or 845-451-7577.

