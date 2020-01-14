ID Released For Man Critically Injured In I-87 Rockland Crash

A man critically injured during a crash with a tractor-trailer on I-87 has been identified.

State Police report that Orange County resident Louis M. Lupo, 52, of New Windsor, remains in critical condition following the crash on Monday, Jan. 13.

The crash took place around 7:30 a.m., in Rockland County in the village of Sloatsburg when Lupo's vehicle hit the rear of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder, said Trooper Tara McCormick, spokesperson for the New York State Police.

Lupo was extricated from the vehicle by members of the Sloatsburg Fire Department and transported to the medevac by Ramapo Valley Ambulance to a nearby community field where he was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center, she added.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, David M. Bucci, 43, of Bel Air, Maryland, was in the sleeping berth of the truck when the collision occurred and was not injured, McCormick said.

The investigation is continuing.

