ID Released For Firefighter Killed In Blaze At Rockland Senior Facility

A Rockland County firefighter who became trapped in a massive fire at an area senior living facility has been identified by officials.

The body of Spring Valley Firefighter Jared Lloyd was found around 11:52 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, said Rockland County Executive Ed Day.

Lloyd, age 35, who has volunteered with the department for about 15 years, called a mayday while rescuing residents from the burning complex that housed around 112 residents, Rockland County Fire Coordinator Chris Kear.

Lloyd called a mayday shortly before the back half of the building collapsed where he was searching, officials said.

His body was recovered from that area, Kear said.

Kear said a positive identification would be made upon DNA testing by the Rockland County Medical Examiners Office.

A resident also died during the fire that began around 1 a.m., Tuesday, at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley.

Officials said the resident has not been identified.

Spring Valley firefighters continued working at the site on Wednesday, March 24, putting out hot spots, as investigators from the state and local levels combed the area for clues to the cause of the fire.

Day said now was the time for the community to support the Spring Valley Fire Department who had lost a brother.

"You have to be there for those who are grieving," he said. "Show up when things are most difficult."

Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht said it was "an unspeakable sad day," when Lloyd's name was provided. "We are thankful for the firefighters who saved so many lives."

One firefighter remained in the hospital, as well as several residents who were injured during the fire.

Numerous agencies will be investigating the fire to look for any violations, as well as the cause of the fire.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.