ID Released For Bicyclist Struck, Killed By SUV In Area

A bicyclist killed after being struck by an SUV in the area has been identified by police.

Orange County resident Peter Cotsis, 62, of Chester, died around 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, in the town of Goshen after being struck by a 2018 Nissan SUV, said Sgt. Allen Faust of the Goshen Police.

Faust said the crash took place at the intersection of Craigville Road and Johnson Road when Cotsis was struck by the vehicle, driven by Baruck Murit, 38, of Brooklyn.

Good Samaritans and Murit performed CPR on Cotsis and attempted to offer him aid, but he died at the scene, Faust said.

Cotsis was officially pronounced dead by the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office who responded to the scene.

Police said Cotsis was wearing a helmet when he was struck.

An investigation is underway by the New York State Police in conjunction with the Goshen Police.

No charges have been filed pending the investigation, Faust said.

