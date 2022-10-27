ID Released For 29-Year-Old Killed In Hudson Valley Shooting, Suspect On Loose: Police

The identity of a 29-year-old man who died in a Westchester County shooting has been released.

Police say the victim was New Rochelle resident James Caldwell Jr.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, around 6 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting in New Rochelle at the intersection of Horton Ave. and Colonel Lee Archer Blvd., police said.

After arriving at the scene, New Rochelle Police Department officers found Caldwell on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, and took him to a local hospital after administering first aid, according to authorities.

Caldwell later died from his injuries, police said.

Police said that they are still investigating the shooting and did not identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.