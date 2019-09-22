Contact Us
Police & Fire

ID Released For 21-Year-Old Woman Killed In Apartment Complex Shooting

Joe Lombardi
Video Credit: Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Productions

The woman killed in a shooting in the area has been identified.

It happened around midnight on Saturday, Sept. 21 in Orange County at the Knox Village Apartment Complex on Blooming Grove Turnpike in New Windsor.

The woman, now identified as Chelsea Debidin of Walden, was age 21. A 20-year-old man, who was also shot, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. His name has not been released.

The search for a suspect or suspects is active. The motive for the shooting is not yet known.

New Windsor Police say officers responded at 12:03 a.m. Saturday to reports of shots fired and people screaming in the area of the complex. They found the two victims, but the shooter or shooters had fled.

Debidin was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police are assisting New Windsor police in the investigation. Anyone who might have information relevant to the investigation is asked to call New Windsor police at 565-7000.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

