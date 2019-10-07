'I Have Not Made An Endorsement Yet,' Says Cuomo After Show Of Support For Biden In Spring

Gov. Andrew Cuomo appears to be hedging his presidential bets on Joe Biden.

After an event in Albany on Tuesday, July 9, the Democrat who lives in Northern Westchester, made it clear he has not made an endorsement in the 2020 campaign for president.

This spring, Cuomo said he would provide financial support to the former vice president's campaign to defeat President Donald Trump next year, according to multiple media reports.

But Biden's campaign has stumbled in recent weeks with gaffes and questions over his previous opposition to the federal government requiring busing for school districts and for working with segregationist senators.

“I have not made an endorsement yet,” Cuomo said on Tuesday after an event at Albany International Airport. “I believe he is the strongest candidate against Trump. I know him personally, he’s been a great help to the state of New York as you know. But I have not made a political endorsement yet.”

The governor has been sending mixed messages. During a radio interview in April, Cuomo said: “Will I be helpful to Joe Biden in any way I can? Yes.”

When Biden officially launched his candidacy for president on April 25, national media outlets reported on Cuomo's early financial backing of Biden. At the time, a top Democratic Party donor who had spoken to Cuomo advisers told CNBC: "Biden is going to have a formidable fundraising operation through, in part, Cuomo.”

On Tuesday, asked again if he would provide support for Biden’s campaign, Cuomo sounded more cautious: "I will endorse a candidate and I will support that candidate, but I have not made a political endorsement yet."

