Husband, Wife Killed In Head-On Route 9W Crash Between Pickup Truck, Minivan

A husband and wife died together after their car was struck in a head-on crash in the region, authorities said.

The Greene County incident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, on State Route 9W in the town of New Baltimore, near State Route 144.

When troopers arrived, they found 90-year-old Charles Woullard and his 76-year-old wife, Frances, both of the city of Hudson in Columbia County, dead at the scene.

The 31-year-old driver of the second vehicle, William Steele, of Hannacroix in Greene County, was taken to Albany Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators determined that Steele was driving a 2014 Dodge pickup truck southbound on State Route 9W when he crossed into the oncoming lane to pass slower traffic.

He then struck the Woullards’ 2014 Dodge Caravan head-on, killing them both, according to police.

State police are still investigating the crash and no criminal charges have been filed.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.