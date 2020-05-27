Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hundreds Face DWI, Speeding, Other Charges In Hudson Valley State Police Memorial Day Crackdown

Zak Failla
New York State Police troopers handed out hundreds of tickets during a Memorial Day enforcement crackdown in the Hudson Valley
New York State Police troopers handed out hundreds of tickets during a Memorial Day enforcement crackdown in the Hudson Valley Photo Credit: File

New York State Police troopers in the Hudson Valley dished out hundreds of tickets during Memorial Day Weekend to everyone from impaired motorists to speeding drivers.

During the special enforcement campaign, which was held from Friday, May 22 through 3 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, troopers issued more than 8,900 tickets, including 203 for alleged DWI.

Troopers investigated 457 crashes during the detail, which resulted in injuries to 11 New Yorkers. There were also two fatal crashes during the holiday weekend.

  • During the detail, New York State Police troopers issued tickets for:
  • Speeding: 3,332 tickets;
  • Seatbelt violations: 420;
  • Distracted driving: 171;
  • Move Over Law violations: 109.

During last year’s Memorial Day detail, troopers issued 13,693 tickets and arrested 225 people for DWI.

In the Lower Hudson Valley, troopers issued 1,169 tickets, including 620 for speeding violations and 34 DWI arrests. In the Upper Hudson Valley, 1,081 tickets were handed out, including 273 for speeding, 132 for seatbelt violations, and 40 DWI arrests.

