Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Human Skeletal Remains Found In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
The skeletal remains were found near 300 W. Route 59 in Nanuet.
Skeletal remains were found at the site of a former homeless encampment in the Hudson Valley, police announced.

In Rockland County, shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday, March 18, officers from the Clarkstown Police Department responded to a stretch of West Route 59 in Nanuet, where a construction worker in the area reported finding possible human skeletal remains.

Police said that responding officers located the remains in the wooded area near the construction site, and that they were found adjacent to the New York State Thruway in a space that had been used as a homeless encampment in recent years.

The Clarkstown Police Department’s Detective Bureau responded to the scene and investigated the area.

According to police, the investigation is in its infancy and no identification of the remains has been made. Detectives noted that there is no evidence at this time that a crime occurred.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

