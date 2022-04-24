Hudson Valley Woman Faces Multiple Drug Charges Following Search Warrant

A 25-year-old woman from Northern Westchester is facing charges after a search warrant led to the discovery of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Officers executed the search warrant at a home in Mohegan Lake at about 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, according to the Yorktown Police Department.

Police reportedly found more than four ounces of cocaine, scales, packaging materials, and a number of Schedule II controlled substances in the home.

Police said a Mohegan Lake woman, whose identity was not released, voluntarily surrendered at Yorktown Police Headquarters at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19.

Authorities said she was charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic drug four ounces or more),

Criminal use of drug paraphernalia (packaging)

Criminal use of drug paraphernalia (scales)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

She was arraigned and released on her own recognizance, police said.

Authorities reported that she is set to appear in court again on Tuesday, May 17.

