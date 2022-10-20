Contact Us
Hudson Valley Trio Charged With Stealing Over 100 Gallons Of Cooking Oil From Restaurant

Ben Crnic
A trio from Westchester that drove a Home Depot van is charged with stealing more than 100 gallons of cooking oil from a Dutchess County restaurant, seen above.
A trio from Westchester that drove a Home Depot van is charged with stealing more than 100 gallons of cooking oil from a Dutchess County restaurant, seen above. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Facebook via Red Hook PD

Three people from Westchester were charged with stealing cooking oil from a Dutchess County restaurant. 

On Wednesday, Oct. 19 at around 10:30 a.m., police in the Dutchess County town of Red Hook were alerted of a theft at the Jaeger Haus Restaurant at 5084 NY-9G, according to the Red Hook Police Department. 

After responding to the scene, police learned that suspects driving a white Home Depot box van had stolen cooking oil and driven away, authorities said. 

Shortly after this, officers pulled over a vehicle matching this description and found over 100 gallons of stolen cooking oil, as well as equipment used to steal it. 

Police charged three people in the van with larceny and criminal possession of stolen property: 

  • 27-year-old Prince Gonzalez of Yonkers;
  • 34-year-old Analie Navarro of Yonkers;
  • 21-year-old Leuri Deleon of Yonkers. 

The van was rented in Westchester County and may have been involved in other area larcenies, Red Hook Police said. 

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that more charges may be filed. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

