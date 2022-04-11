Hudson Valley Toddler Dies After Being Hit By Truck, Grandmother Seriously Injured, Police Say

A 3-year-old Hudson Valley boy hit by a garbage truck has died and his grandmother is in serious condition.

The incident took place in Dutchess County in the town of Poughkeepsie around 1 p.m., Monday, April 11.

The incident occurred on Stanley Street at the intersection with Mary Avenue when a 2019 Royal Carting garbage truck operated by a 41-year-old man, hit two of the two pedestrians in the roadway, said Lt. Shannon Rodriguez, of the town of Poughkeepsie Police.

The boy died and the scene and the 72-year-old woman was transported to Westchester Medical Center with serious injuries, Rodriguez said.

The operator of the Royal Carting garbage truck was uninjured, she added.

"We will not be releasing the names of the victims to protect their privacy," Rodriguez said.

The town of Poughkeepsie Police Department was assisted at the scene by:

The Arlington Fire Department

Mobile Life Support Services

Lifenet medivac services

The New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit

MHA Mobile Crisis Team

Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing and the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department is asking any witnesses to the collision to contact the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit at 845-485-3680.

"Our condolences to all those affected by this tragedy," Rodriguez said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

