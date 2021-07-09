Hudson Valley Teen Who Drowned In Delaware River Known For Love Of Soccer

Family and friends are mourning the passing of a Northern Westchester teen who drowned in the Delaware River while camping with friends.

Liony Polonia Santos, age 17, of Peekskill, who went missing in the waters on Sunday, July 4, was found by searchers on Wednesday, July 7, in Sullivan County.

The Peekskill School District honored the would-be senior of Peekskill High School: "Liony was a PHS athlete and a friend to many of our students, staff, and community members," the district said in a Facebook post. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family during this difficult time."

"We will continue to keep Liony’s family and friends in our hearts," the district added.

A huge soccer fan and a player for the school -- he was one of the team's leading scorers during the 2020 season.

"Continuous thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Liony Polonia-Santos #8," Peekskill High School Athletic Director Austin Goldberg tweeted.

Liony Polonia Santos Austin Goldberg/Twitter

Polonia Santos' death was the fifth fatal drowning in nine days in the Delaware River.

A GoFundMe which has been started by Frank Cancro for the family to help cover funeral expenses said: "Liony was known for his love of soccer and his incredibly outgoing and friendly personality."

The fund said he has younger brothers in the district and his father Roy can often be found volunteering.

"We are hoping to raise enough money to help the family pay for the funeral and all related expenses," the fund said. "Please help us support Liony's family."

To date, some $3,000 has been raised. To donate, click here.

