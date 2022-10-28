Hudson Valley Robbery Suspect Slams Car Into Police Cruiser During Pursuit

A suspect who police say was involved in multiple robbery incidents in Westchester County intentionally drove his car into a police cruiser during a pursuit, police said.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, around 6 p.m., police responded to a reported burglary incident at a New Rochelle residence on Morgan Street and found that the suspect had left the scene without entering the home, according to police.

After this, around 6:30 p.m., New Rochelle PD officers then responded to another parking lot at 33 Davenport Ave. where the suspect was fleeing another reported robbery at 10 Davenport Ave.

As police entered the parking lot, the suspect rammed his car into a cruiser, injuring the officer and causing "significant damage" to the officer's vehicle, authorities said.

The suspect then drove away and continued the pursuit but soon became stuck in traffic, after which New Rochelle Police officers were able to apprehend him, according to police.

Police said that after he was apprehended, victims came forward and reported more robbery, larceny, and assault incidents that had happened at both addresses on Davenport Avenue, and police determined that the suspect was also involved in the Morgan Street incident, police said.

Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Devon March of the Bronx, and charged him with multiple counts of larceny, burglary, robbery, and assault, according to New Rochelle Police.

