Hudson Valley Resident Among 2 Killed In Rush-Hour NJ Turnpike Crash

Two people, including a Westchester County resident, were killed in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike during afternoon rush hour Friday, Aug. 19, authorities said.

A Toyota Prius driven by Seyed Tarighati, age 69, of Yonkers, veered off the right side of the road and struck the guardrail heading south on the western spur around 4:15 p.m. near milepost 107.1 in Newark, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The Toyota the crossed over the lanes of travel and struck the center concrete barrier, killing both the driver and an unidentified passenger.

The left two lanes were closed for approximately three hours resulting in heavy traffic. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

