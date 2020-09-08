Hudson Valley Man Struck, Killed On Shoulder Of Garden State Parkway

A 50-year-old man from Northern Westchester was killed when he was struck by an SUV in New Jersey on the shoulder of the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, authorities said.

Daniel Cintron, of Ossining, was pronounced dead at the crash scene where he had been standing next to a disabled vehicle, New Jersey State Police said.

A second pedestrian, also standing outside of the vehicle, suffered moderate injuries when the crash occurred about 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5. He was identified by state police as Frank Puglisi, 21, of Staten Island.

Roberto Sandoval-Guerrero, 37, of Toms River, New Jersey, was driving a Mercery Mountaineer southbound near mile-marker 86 when his SUV struck both pedestrians, troopers said. Sandoval-Guerrero was not hurt, they said.

The parkway's southbound lanes were closed for about five hours as troopers investigated. No tickets had been issued.

