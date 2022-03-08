Hudson Valley Man Nabbed Hiding In Shed After Robbing Gas Station, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man was captured hiding in a shed after allegedly robbing an area gas station.

Daniel Davis, age 39, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on Sunday, March 6, after allegedly robbing the Speedway Gas Station in the village of Mamaroneck.

The incident took place around 4:30 a.m. when officers responded to the gas station located at 731 Mamaroneck Ave., for a hold-up alarm, said Lt. Mark Gatta, of the Mamaroneck Police.

When officers arrived on the scene, an employee reported Davis had entered the store and demanded money from the register while mentioning to his waistband to indicate he had a weapon, Gatta said.

Village Officers along with officers from the town of Mamaroneck and Larchmont Police Departments immediately began a search of the surrounding area.

Around 5 a.m. a resident told officers that an unknown person was hiding in a shed in the rear of his property about a block away from the scene of the robbery, Gatta added.

Multiple officers converged on the location and were able to take Davis into custody without incident.

Following his arrest, Davis was charged with:

Robbery

Grand larceny

Menacing

Petit larceny

He was remanded to the Westchester County Jail until his arraignment.

