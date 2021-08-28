Hudson Valley Man Nabbed For Felony DWI Following Traffic Stop, Police Say

Contact Us
New York State Police arrested an Orange County man who was allegedly drinking with a blood-alcohol level at more than twice the legal limit. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Hudson Valley man has been arrested for alleged felony driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content (BAC) more than twice the legal limit.

Orange County resident Hosmar J. Garcia Giron, age 23, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 23 during a traffic stop on I-87 in the town of Cornwall.

During the stop, Giron, of Newburgh, was found to be allegedly intoxicated. He was taken into custody and processed at police headquarters, where his BAC was determined to be .18 percent, or more than twice the legal limit of .08 percent, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

Additionally, Giron has a prior DWI conviction within the last 10 years and as a result, he was charged with DWI and aggravated driving while intoxicated, McCormick said.

Giron was turned over to a sober third party and released on appearance tickets.

