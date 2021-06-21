Contact Us
Hudson Valley Man Killed In Early Morning Shooting

Kathy Reakes
The area of the shooting.
The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Hudson Valley man was shot and killed during an early morning shooting in New York City.

Tamel Jackson-Breland, age 31 of Middletown, died on Monday, June 21, at the NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem around 2:35 a.m., said the NYPD. 

NYPD said they were notified of the shooting after Jackson-Breland came to the hospital via a private vehicle.

He was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital.

An investigation found that he had been shot in front of 230 West 140 St., in Harlem, NYPD said.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing

