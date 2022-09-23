Hudson Valley Man Killed After Car Crashes Into Guide Rail, Leaves Roadway, Police Say

A Westchester man was killed after suffering a medical episode while driving his Porsche Macan GTS on the Henry Hudson Parkway.

The crash took place in the Bronx around 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21.

According to the New York City Police, Brian Keating, age 66, of White Plains, was traveling northbound on the Henry Hudson Parkway when he suffered an apparent medical episode and struck the center guide rail before veering to the right across three travel lanes.

The vehicle then left the roadway onto the right shoulder, striking roadside vegetation, before continuing back onto the northbound roadway, the NYPD said.

The front passenger, a 66-year-old woman, grabbed the steering wheel and turn the vehicle into the right side guide rail, bringing the vehicle to a stop in the vicinity of Saint Clair Place, police said.

The woman was not injured.

EMS responded to the location and transported Keating to Mount Sinai Saint Luke's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation by the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad.

