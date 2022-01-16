Contact Us
Hudson Valley Man Involved In Crash Gives Fake Name To Officers, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
A 40-year-old man from Northern Westchester is facing charges after police said he gave officers a fake name following a crash.
Police responded to a report of a property damage crash on Route 202 in Yorktown at about 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, according to the Yorktown Police Department. 

The Yorktown man, who was one of the drivers involved in the crash, was not able to show a driver's license and gave police a name and date of birth. 

Yorktown Police later discovered that the defendant had provided a fake name and date of birth, authorities said. Police did not release the man's name.

At about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, police arrested the man.

Police said the defendant is facing the following charges:

  • False personation
  • Second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation 
  • Unlicensed operator 
  • Following too closely

The man was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 20, police said.

