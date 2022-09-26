Hudson Valley Man Charged With Forcible Touching After Walk-In Complaint

A Northern Westchester man has been arrested for allegedly forcibly touching a woman against her will on two separate occasions.

The incident was reported in Yorktown on Thursday, Aug. 25 by the woman who reported the incident to Yorktown Police.

An investigation led police to Jose Pablo Cruz, age 40, of Yorktown who turned himself in to police on Thursday, Sept. 22, said the Yorktown Police.

Cruz was charged with two counts of forcible touching and was held on a $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond, or $75,000 partially secured bond which he was unable to post, police said.

He was remanded to the Westchester County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Oct. 20.

