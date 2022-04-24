Hudson Valley Man Caught With Cocaine After Being Pulled Over, Police Say

A Northern Westchester man was charged after police said he was found in possession of cocaine during a traffic stop in Connecticut.

An officer in Fairfield County pulled a vehicle over on New Norwalk Road in New Canaan after seeing that the driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22, according to the New Canaan Police Department.

During the traffic stop, police found that the driver, identified as 36-year-old Liandro Cardenas Avalos, of Pound Ridge, was in possession of cocaine, authorities said.

He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance - first offense, police said.

He is set to appear in court on Thursday, May 5, authorities reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.