Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Here's When New Rounds Of Showers, Storms Are Possible
Police & Fire

Hudson Valley Man Called City Office, Threatened To Shoot Cops, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Masani Gordon, age 26, of Saugerties, was charged with making terroristic threats after allegedly threatening to shoot Saugerties Police.
Masani Gordon, age 26, of Saugerties, was charged with making terroristic threats after allegedly threatening to shoot Saugerties Police. Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department

A Hudson Valley man is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening to shoot police officers.

Ulster County resident Masani Gordon, of Saugerties, was arrested Thursday, July 8, following an investigation by Saugerties Police.

Investigators said the 26-year-old called the Town of Saugerties Supervisor’s Office in June 2022 and threatened to shoot members of the city’s police force.

Police did not say what, if anything, may have prompted the threat.

Gordon was charged with making terroristic threats, a felony, and ordered held at the Ulster County jail without bail. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.