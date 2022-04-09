Hudson Valley Man Busted With Heroin, Cocaine, 'Billy Club' In State Police Stop

A Hudson Valley man with a warrant out for his arrest was one of two busted by New York State Police troopers with drugs and an illegal weapon during a traffic stop, officials announced.

Troopers from the Catskill barracks in Greene County stopped a 2004 Acura TSX on West Bridge Street in the Town of Catskill for violating traffic laws.

During the stop, police said that it was determined the driver, Angelo Salvatore, age 38, and his passenger, Dutchess County resident Michael Scalice, age 35, of Red Hook, were in possession of cocaine and heroin.

A further search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a “billy club,” police said.

Scalice was charged with:

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Obstruction of governmental administration;

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Salvatore was charged with:

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Driving while intoxicated.

Both men were arraigned in the Town of Cairo Court. Salvatore was remanded to the Greene County Jail. Scalice was released on the new charges but remanded into custody on an outstanding warrant.

Each is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, April 7.

