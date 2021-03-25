Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Community Gives Generously To Fund For Fallen Rockland Firefighter's Sons
Police & Fire

Hudson Valley Man Busted With Crack, Fentanyl, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Port Jervis Police busted an area man for alleged possession of crack and fentanyl.
Port Jervis Police busted an area man for alleged possession of crack and fentanyl. Photo Credit: Port Jervis Police Department

An area has been arrested on numerous alleged drug offenses following a search.

Orange County resident Kareem Valles, age 45, of Port Jervis, was arrested on Tuesday, March 23 for multiple narcotics-related offenses.

While conducting an investigation, Port Jervis Police Department officers determined that Valles was in possession of a significant quantity of crack cocaine and fentanyl, Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden.

During the search, Worden said officers seized 32 grams of crack cocaine, 6 grams of fentanyl, a number of alprazolam tablets, and $1,500 in cash.

Valles was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell
  • Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Criminally using drug paraphernalia 

He was arraigned in City Court and remanded to the custody of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office without bail pending further court appearances.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.