Clarkstown Daily Voice
serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hudson Valley Man Arrested After Video Shows Him Beating Dog

Zak Failla
A man was arrested in Yonkers for abusing a dog Photo Credit: SPCA of Westchester
Video Credit: Lisa Bonanno

A Hudson Valley man was arrested after being caught on video allegedly abusing a puppy in Westchester, the SPCA announced.

The SPCA of Westchester announced on Wednesday, May 19 that their Humane Law Enforcement Unit (HLE) arrested Yonkers resident James III for animal cruelty following a joint investigation with the Yonkers Police Department.

Officials said that the HLE Unit received a call from the Yonkers Police Department on Monday, April 12 after a pit bull was beaten by his owner on the top level of a parking garage at 8 Buena Vista Ave. in Yonkers.

A two-minute video recording of the incident shows Lucas violently punching the 8-month-old pit bull mix named Zeus who had to be rushed to a local veterinary hospital for medical attention. 

 “By some miracle, Zeus didn’t sustain any serious injuries, but this is still a serious and horrific act of animal cruelty” Shannon Laukhuf, Executive Director of the SPCA of Westchester said. 

“We’re very thankful to those individuals who reported the incident so that the SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement officers could respond quickly, ensuring Zeus’s rescue and the subsequent arrest of his owner.”

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

