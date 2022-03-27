Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Ex-College Athlete Found Guilty In Stabbing Of Roommate From Hudson Valley
Police & Fire

Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Stealing $1K Worth Of Items From Lowe's Store

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Lowe's in Milford
Lowe's in Milford Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Hudson Valley man was arrested and accused of stealing merchandise worth $1,000 from a Connecticut store more than seven years ago.

That merchandise was allegedly stolen from Lowe's, located in New Haven County at 311 Old Gate Lane in Milford, in October of 2014, the Milford Police Department said.

Dutchess County resident Michael Horowitz, age 30, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Friday, March 18, in the incident, police said. 

He was charged with fifth-degree larceny and fifth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.