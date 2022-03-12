Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Stealing $1K Worth Of Items From Lowe's Store

A Hudson Valley man has been arrested on a warrant for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 in goods from a Lowe's store in Connecticut.

Dutchess County resident Keith Martin, age 39, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 28 in Milford

Martin was arrested for allegedly stealing the merchandise in November 2014, from the New Haven County Lowe's store in Milford, police said.

He was also found to have an outstanding warrant for a fugitive from justice from Florida, police said.

Martin was charged with larceny and being a fugitive from justice.

He's being held on a $100,500 bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.