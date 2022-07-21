Contact Us
Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Children, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Eric Vazquez
Eric Vazquez Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 31-year-old Hudson Valley resident was charged after investigators reported that he sexually assaulted children under the age of 13.

Eric Vazquez, of Newburgh, was arrested on two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to an announcement from New York State Police on Thursday, July 21.

The Orange County Child Abuse Unit worked with Child Protective Services to arrest Vazquez following an investigation that found he sexually assaulted children, State Police reported. 

He was arraigned and remanded to Orange County Jail, police said.

Authorities asked anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Vazquez or who knows someone who may have been a victim to call New York State Police at 845-344-5300 and reference SJS# 1094563.

