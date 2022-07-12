Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Pushing Woman From Car, Throwing Dog

A domestic argument led a Westchester man to throw a woman and a dog from a vehicle while two children were in the car in Fairfield County.

The incident took place in Cummings Beach in Stamford around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 9.

Stamford Police received a call from an open 911 line, as they heard a male and female fighting, and screaming for help, said Capt. Diedrich Hohn, of the Stamford Police.

Officers rushed to the scene and discovered a woman walking with an injured animal. She told officers that her ex-boyfriend pushed her out of a car, and then threw the dog out the window. This played out in front of two children, Hohn said.

The man was identified as Jeremy Cepeda, age 31, of Yonkers, who was located at an East Side residence, with the children, who were unharmed, police said.

Cepeda was charged with:

Cruelty to animals

Two counts of risk of injury to a minor

Breach of peace

He posted a $5000 bond.

The investigation determined, that as Cepeda departed the lot, he tossed the four-year-old Chihuahua out the window. The Chihuahua (Chloe) had extensive cranial and neurological injuries, Hohn said.

Chloe was rushed to Cornell Veterinarian Hospital, as she was experiencing seizures, and was bleeding from the incident.

The team at Cornell began emergency measures to stabilize, and save Chloe, Hohn said.

Currently, Chloe is stable but is suffering from seizures, and is still showing symptoms of a traumatic brain injury, he added.

"The Stamford Animal Control Unit and the SPD Special Victims Unit, are following up on this horrific case," Hohn said. "We would like to thank Cornell Veterinarian Hospital and Dr. Simmons for their quick, professional treatment of Chloe, which saved her life."

The Animal Control Unit has taken custody of Chloe and will be determining future living arrangements, and how to reimburse Cornell for the medical bills which were compiled, from this "cowardly act," Hohn said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.