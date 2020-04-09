Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Masturbating On School Grounds In Fairfield County

A 52-year-old man was nabbed allegedly masturbating in the parking area of an elementary school after police spotted a vehicle at the closed facility in Fairfield County.

Dutchess County resident Troy Musacchio, of Beacon, was arrested around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, by Norwalk Police officers, said Lt. Jared Zwickler.

According to Zwickler, officers were patrolling the area of Cranbury Elementary School located on Knowalot Lane in Norwalk when they noticed an occupied vehicle in the parking lot.

Officers observed Musacchio masturbating inside the vehicle while watching a pornographic movie on a phone, Zwickler said.

Musacchio was charged with loitering on school grounds, public indecency, and trespassing. He was issued a misdemeanor summons and released from the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.

