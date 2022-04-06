Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Money Launderer From Area Had Thousands Stashed In Car Box, Prosecutors Say
Police & Fire

Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Falsely Reporting Robbery, Shooting

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Strawberry Road in the area of Foothill Street in Mohegan Lake
Strawberry Road in the area of Foothill Street in Mohegan Lake Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 37-year-old Northern Westchester man is facing charges for claiming he was shot at during a robbery over a stolen car that never happened, police said.

At approximately 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, April 3, a man reported to the Yorktown Police Department that he was involved in an alleged motor vehicle crash on Strawberry Road in the area of Foothill Street in Mohegan Lake.

Upon arrival, a spokesperson for the Yorktown Police Department said that they were able to locate the vehicle, but there was no one inside.

A canvas of the area led officers to the caller - whose name has not been released - who was tracked down on Foothill Street.

While speaking to officers, police said that the man reported that he was followed home and his vehicle was stolen from his residence. As the investigation continued, he also stated that he had been robbed and shot at two times during the incident.

Further investigation found that the man falsely reported the incident and was neither robbed nor shot at. 

It is alleged that the man crashed his vehicle, recklessly causing damage to a rock wall on Strawberry Road, police said.

The man surrendered to police at Yorktown Police Headquarters the following day on Monday, April 4 to discuss the incident, and he was arrested on a pair of charges.

Police said that the suspect was charged with falsely reporting an incident and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors. He was released and is scheduled to return to Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, April 19.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.