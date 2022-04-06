Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Falsely Reporting Robbery, Shooting

A 37-year-old Northern Westchester man is facing charges for claiming he was shot at during a robbery over a stolen car that never happened, police said.

At approximately 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, April 3, a man reported to the Yorktown Police Department that he was involved in an alleged motor vehicle crash on Strawberry Road in the area of Foothill Street in Mohegan Lake.

Upon arrival, a spokesperson for the Yorktown Police Department said that they were able to locate the vehicle, but there was no one inside.

A canvas of the area led officers to the caller - whose name has not been released - who was tracked down on Foothill Street.

While speaking to officers, police said that the man reported that he was followed home and his vehicle was stolen from his residence. As the investigation continued, he also stated that he had been robbed and shot at two times during the incident.

Further investigation found that the man falsely reported the incident and was neither robbed nor shot at.

It is alleged that the man crashed his vehicle, recklessly causing damage to a rock wall on Strawberry Road, police said.

The man surrendered to police at Yorktown Police Headquarters the following day on Monday, April 4 to discuss the incident, and he was arrested on a pair of charges.

Police said that the suspect was charged with falsely reporting an incident and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors. He was released and is scheduled to return to Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, April 19.

