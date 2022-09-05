Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Worker At Red Roof Inn

A Westchester County man has been accused of exposing himself to an employee at a hotel on Long Island.

Officers responded to the Red Roof Inn located in East Garden City at 699 Dibblee Drive at around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 for a report of a 33-year-old female employee who was approached by a male occupant who exposed himself while touching his genitals, Nassau County Police said.

As the victim attempted to provide the cleaning service to his hotel room, the male subject grabbed the victim’s wrist and tried to pull her into the room, police said.

The victim was able to flee into an unoccupied room down the hall and he followed her. The subject then stood in front of the room doorway and prevented the victim from leaving, while he continued to expose himself. He eventually fled the scene and police were contacted.

Upon police arrival, the suspect, Zion Powell, of Mamaroneck, was located and placed under arrest without incident.

Powell, whose age has not yet been released, has been charged with:

Third-degree burglary,

Second-degree unlawful imprisonment

Second-degree attempted unlawful imprisonment,

Public Lewdness,

Sexually motivated felony.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Sept. 5, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.