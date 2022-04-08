Contact Us
Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Attempting To Assault Victim With Wooden Bat

Nicole Valinote
A 67-year-old man was arrested and accused of attempting to assault another man with a wooden bat in Northern Westchester.

Officers responded to a report of an assault in progress on Crompond Road in Yorktown at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, according to the Yorktown Police Department.

The defendant is accused of trying to injure the man by hitting him in the shoulder with a wooden bat, police said.  

Police arrested the man, whose identity was not released, and he was charged with second-degree attempted assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said. 

He is set to appear in court on Friday, April 8.

