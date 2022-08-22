Contact Us
Hudson Valley Gas Station Employee Accused Of Stealing Cash From Safe

Jose Ienuso, age 31, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 18, for allegedly stealing cash from a safe at the Speedway located on Route 212 in Saugerties.
Photo Credit: Saugerties Police/Google Maps street view

A gas station employee from the region is facing charges for allegedly swiping cash from a store safe.

Ulster County resident Jose Ienuso, age 31, of Kingston, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 18, following an investigation by Saugerties Police.

Investigators were contacted several hours earlier by a manager at Speedway, located on Route 212 in Saugerties, who claimed that $600 was missing from a money bag that had been removed from a store safe.

While reviewing store security footage, the manager witnessed Ienuso enter the safe and remove cash from the money bag, police said.

Ienuso was later found and arrested following a traffic stop in the area. 

He was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny and released on an appearance ticket to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court.

Ienuso is due back in court on Wednesday, Aug. 24. 

